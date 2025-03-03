Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP woman on death row in UAE executed on Feb 15: MEA informs Delhi HC

ByShruti Kakkar
Mar 03, 2025 05:06 PM IST

The ministry submitted that they and the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi would render assistance for travel of her family members to Abu Dhabi to perform the last rites to be held on March 5

The ministry of external affairs on Monday informed the Delhi high court that Shahzadi Khan, who was facing death sentence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the death of a child under her care, was executed on February 15.

Before her death, Shahzadi Khan was lodged in the Al Wathba central jail. (Delhi High Court website)
Before her death, Shahzadi Khan was lodged in the Al Wathba central jail. (Delhi High Court website)

The 33-year-old woman caregiver, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, travelled to Abu Dhabi on a tourist visa on 19 December 2022. After arriving in Abu Dhabi, she stayed with a couple who arranged a caretaker visa for her and employed her to take care of their infant son.

In February 2023, she was handed over by the couple to the Abu Dhabi police, accusing her of their infant’s homicide. She was sentenced to death on July 31, 2023, by the court of first instance, which was upheld by the appellate court on February 28, 2024. Before her death, she was lodged in the Al Wathba central jail.

The ministry represented by additional solicitor general (ASG) Chetan Sharma submitted before a bench of justice Sachin Datta, that the ministry and the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi would render assistance for travel of her family members to Abu Dhabi to perform the last rites to be held on March 5.

Also Read: UP man moves Delhi HC seeking MEA’s response on daughter’s death sentence in UAE

The law officer further submitted that the ministry had however undertaken all the efforts to save the woman, by hiring a law officer for representation.

Taking note of the contention, though the court termed the death as “unfortunate”, it disposed of the petition filed by Shahzadi’s father— Shabbir Khan, seeking directions to the Centre and the embassy to ascertain his daughter’s current legal status.

“It’s very unfortunate. She’s no more. I’ll record that,” justice Datta remarked.

In his petition before the court, Shahzadi’s father, had asserted that pursuant to a telephonic communication from her daughter on February 14, who reported an intra facility transfer and imminent execution, he had filed a formal request with the union external affairs ministry seeking inquiry into her daughter’s legal status and well being on February 20, the ministry failed to ascertain the same.

It went on to add that following the appeal’s dismissal, he had written to the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi for commencement of clemency proceedings as per Abu Dhabi law, but nothing happened.

Khan’s plea further stated that the infant had passed away in December 2022, after receiving routine vaccinations and the hospital had strongly recommended a postmortem to determine the cause of death, the parents refused the same. However, a purported video recording was obtained in which his daughter allegedly confessed to the homicide.

This confession, the plea argued, was extracted involuntarily through torture, battery, humiliation and abusive conduct.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On