UP: 6 dead in Rae Bareli hooch tragedy; govt says accused to be booked under NSA, Gangster Act

Six people died after consuming liquor at Pahadpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district late on Tuesday night, police said, adding that 20 others were taken ill and admitted to the district hospital.

Promising stringent action, the state government on Wednesday decided to book all those involved in the incident under the National Security Act and Gangster Act.

According to the police, there was a function organised in the village by a 40-year-old woman, Sukhrani, on Tuesday night during which people had consumed alcohol, reportedly procured from a local government-approved liquor outlet. The condition of some villagers deteriorated soon after, police said.

They were rushed to a community health centre after their condition turned serious. While doctors declared two people as brought dead, four died during the course of treatment, police added.

Sukhrani was among the six people who died in the incident. Others were identified as Saroj Yadav, Pankaj Singh, Chandrapal, Ram Sumer and Banti, police said.

“Samples have been seized and an FIR (first information report) has been lodged against the liquor vendor and salesperson. It was a government-authorised liquor outlet,” Lakshmi Singh, inspector general of police, Lucknow range, said.

“Raids have been carried out at the contractor’s (proprietor of liquor outlet) residence. Several liquor bottles have been seized and sent for forensic examination,” Singh added.

A team of doctors is camping in the village and visiting every house to examine people, she added.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary, excise, Uttar Pradesh government, said excise inspector Ajay Kumar and constable (excise) Dhirendra Srivastava were suspended with immediate effect. District excise officer, Rae Bareli, Rajeshwar Maurya will be suspended and made an accused in the case, he added. Some seriously ill patients were rushed to the Rae Bareli district hospital.