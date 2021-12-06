UP: Convoy of RLD leader who switched from BSP shot at

Five people were injured after a group of car-borne assailants opened fire at the convoy of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Haji Yunus in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Sunday, police said.

Yunus’ nephew, Anas, who is currently in jail, is suspected to be behind the attack, they added.

Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said the incident took place near Rajwaha bridge in Kotwali area when the RLD leader was on his way to Mirzapur village after attending a wedding in Bhaipur village of Kotwali Dehat limits.

Unidentified car-borne assailants arrived and opened fire at Yunus’ convoy, leaving five people, who were accompanying him, injured.

The remaining supporters of the RLD leader opened fire in retaliation, following which the criminals fled, leaving behind their car, the SSP said.

“At least 15 to 20 rounds were fired from both sides,” Singh said, adding that Yunus suspected the role of his nephew behind the attack.

The SSP said that efforts are underway to identify the assailants.

The attack came a day after Yunus quit the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined the RLD ahead of elections next year.

No first information report was filed in connection with Sunday’s incident till the time of going to press.