UP elections: BJP ally Apna Dal’s MLA set to join SP

india news

In yet another jolt to the BJP ahead of the UP elections, another MLA, Chaudhary Amar Singh of the Apna Dal, quit on Thursday and announced to join the Samajwadi Party on Friday
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav during his 'Vijay Rath Yatra' ahead of 2022 UP assembly elections, in Lucknow. Chaudhary Amar Singh of the Apna Dal quit on Thursday and announced to join the SP on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow

Chaudhary, the Sohratganj (Siddhartnagar) MLA of Apna Dal (Sonelal) and OBC leader, announced his decision following a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday evening.

“More will come along with me...I have tendered my resignation, met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and will join him. This government is a liar, no development has happened under this government. Soon more will join me,” he said.

On Chaudhary’s decision, an Apna Dal (Sonelal) said: “At this stage, I won’t say anything.”

