UP elections: BJP ally Apna Dal’s MLA set to join SP

In yet another jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, another MLA, Chaudhary Amar Singh of the Apna Dal, quit on Thursday and announced to join the Samajwadi Party on Friday.

Chaudhary, the Sohratganj (Siddhartnagar) MLA of Apna Dal (Sonelal) and OBC leader, announced his decision following a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday evening.

“More will come along with me...I have tendered my resignation, met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and will join him. This government is a liar, no development has happened under this government. Soon more will join me,” he said.

On Chaudhary’s decision, an Apna Dal (Sonelal) said: “At this stage, I won’t say anything.”

