UP elections: BJP ally Apna Dal’s MLA set to join SP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav during his 'Vijay Rath Yatra' ahead of 2022 UP assembly elections, in Lucknow. Chaudhary Amar Singh of the Apna Dal quit on Thursday and announced to join the SP on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow

In yet another jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, another MLA, Chaudhary Amar Singh of the Apna Dal, quit on Thursday and announced to join the Samajwadi Party on Friday.

Chaudhary, the Sohratganj (Siddhartnagar) MLA of Apna Dal (Sonelal) and OBC leader, announced his decision following a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday evening.

“More will come along with me...I have tendered my resignation, met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and will join him. This government is a liar, no development has happened under this government. Soon more will join me,” he said.

On Chaudhary’s decision, an Apna Dal (Sonelal) said: “At this stage, I won’t say anything.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pankaj Jaiswal

    Pankaj Jaiswal is Chief of Bureau, Uttar Pradesh and covers politics. His continued interest in rural, distress, and development journalism, fetched him a handful of prestigious awards and fellowships. Pankaj is a photo-journalist too and tweets at @augustus29lotus

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 13, 2022
