Uprooted by flood, century-old banyan tree saved in Telangana

A 100-year old banyan tree weighing 100 tonnes in Telangana’s Rajanna Siricilla district, which was uprooted due to heavy rains four months ago, was brought to life again on Sunday, thanks to the initiative taken by a tree-lover, who translocated it with the help of the district authorities and support extended by the state government.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)’s Rajya Sabha member Joginipally Santosh Kumar said a huge banyan tree of nearly 100-years-old in the agricultural land of two brothers Burra Bhumaiah Goud and Burra Ramaiah Goud at Suddala village in Konaraopet block, had fallen due to heavy rains that eroded the soil in the fields four months ago.

“The tree was uprooted. In the dry spell that followed, the tree suffered due to lack of nourishment and appeared as though it was dead. A nature lover of the same village, Dr Dobbala Prakash, was upset with the fall of the trees, which was till then giving shelter to birds and shadow to human beings,” Kumar, who launched the Green India Challenge programme to protect the environment through development of greenery across the country, said.

Prakash requested the farmers of adjacent fields to supply water to the tree for two months, and within no time, it started sprouting new leaves and developing new roots. “It was then he realised that if the tree was translocated to some other place, it would get a new lease of life,” the MP said.

But translocation of a huge tree is a costly affair. He searched for donors to take care of the expense of lifting, transporting it to some other place and replanting it.

Santosh said he had come forward to help Prakash in his mission. “I have contacted Udaya Krishna Peddireddy, founder of VATA Foundation, a non-governmental organisation working on the translocation of the trees, who took up the task,” he said.

Peddireddy, along with his colleagues, Madhan Somadri, Nisha Khurana, Srinivas Goud, Ramkumar Putcha, Karun Nimmakayala and Prakash Gajjala, worked out a plan to translocate the tree to Siricilla collector’s office, about six km from Suddala village.

“The district administration laid a special road from the village to the Collectors’ office for easy transportation of the tree. It also arranged a huge vehicle to carry the tree weighing 100-tonnes, besides two cranes each of 70 tonnes capacity to lift the tree,” the MP said.

At around 10 am on Sunday, the tree was lifted with the help of cranes and was taken to the Collectorate, where it was replaced at around 12.30 pm. Two large branches from the mother tree were also planted at the Zillella forest area in the Tangannapalli block, he said.

Kumar said the mission was accomplished due to the instructions from chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and periodical monitoring by state industries minister KT Rama Rao, who represents the Siricilla assembly constituency.

