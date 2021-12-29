Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Urdu poet’s name changed to ‘Akbar Prayagraj’ on UP site due to ‘error’

The suffixes of renowned Urdu poets were changed from “Allahabadi” to “Prayagraj” on the website of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission on Tuesday, prompting officials to claim the portal was hacked
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:02 AM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj

The suffixes of renowned Urdu poets were changed from “Allahabadi” to “Prayagraj” on the website of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission on Tuesday, prompting officials to claim the portal was hacked.

The district and city of Allahabad were renamed as Prayagraj in 2018 by the Yogi Adityanath government.

The name of Urdu poet Syed Akbar Hussain, popularly known as Akbar Allahabadi, was changed to Akbar Prayagraj on the website of the UPHESC, an autonomous body under the state government.

The ‘Allahabadi’ suffix of all writers or poets was changed to ‘Prayagraj’ on the portal. These include poets Rashid Allahabadi and Tegh Allahabadi (1930-1970) on the list of Urdu poets from the city. They were listed as Tegh Prayagraj and Rashid Prayagraj, respectively.

“Akbar Prayagraj is a noted modern Urdu poet, and Nooh Narwi, Tegh Prayagraj, Shabnam Naqvi and Rashid Prayagraj have their origin in Prayagraj,” said the website’s “About Prayagraj” section.

UPHESC secretary Vandana Tripathi said the error in the information came to light on Tuesday and a correction was now being made through the agency that designed the website and manages it for the body. She reiterated that the “name change” was an inadvertent error.

Senior officials blamed the discrepancy on “mischievous elements”.

“The commission has made no changes on its website in this regard. The information has been given on the site by some mischievous elements. It is being amended accordingly. This act of mischievous elements is being investigated by the cyber cell and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible,” said Shivji Malviya, deputy secretary, UPHESC.

Some literary figures in Prayagraj criticised the development.

Noted writer and poet Imtiyaz Ahmad Ghazi called it a major “error. “No one has the right to change the name of any individual. This should be corrected immediately,” he said.

Topics
uttar pradesh prayagraj
