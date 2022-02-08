‘Urge Owaisi to accept security’: Shah informs RS about probe

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday urged All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi to accept ‘Z’ category security while informing the Rajya Sabha about the status of investigation in the recent attack on the Hyderabad MP’s convoy in Uttar Pradesh. The home minister said that Owaisi had no pre-scheduled event in Hapur district and the local control room was not informed about his movement. Two people have been arrested in the case, Shah informed the parliament.

Shah said: “His security threat has been reassessed and based on that, the government has decided to provide ‘Z’ category security, including a bullet-proof car, to him. But he has refused to accept it. Through this house, I request him to accept the security provided to him.”

The home minister said that the central government has in the past issued orders to provide ‘Z’ category security to Owaisi, but he has refused to accept it. “Repeated endeavours of Delhi Police and Telangana Police to provide security cover to Owaisi did not succeed on account of his unwillingness to take security cover,” Shah said.

Later, Owaisi responded to Shah’s comments. While addressing an election meeting, he said, “Home minister Amit Shah today said in the Parliament that they have appealed to me to accept ‘Z’ category security. I want to say to the home minister that the value of my life is not more than the lives of 22 people in UP who died during the CAA protest… I don’t like people with arms around me. I’m a free bird, want to live freely.”

On February 3, shots were fired at Owaisi’s vehicle at Chhajarsi toll plaza near Pilkhuwa in Hapur district while he was returning to Delhi after election campaigning in Meerut. Though no one was hurt, there were bullet marks on the vehicle.

UP police have arrested two people, Sachin Sharma (25) and Shubham (28) for allegedly firing at the Owaisi’s vehicle. Sharma is a law graduate. The two told the police that they were hurt by AIMIM leader’s statements. Badalpur police on Friday interrogated Sharma’s parents in connection with the case, HT had reported.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha last week, Owaisi said, “I don’t want Z security, I want to live with freedom and not a stifled life but I want to be an A category citizen…. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me?”

His reference is to a draconian anti-terror law (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) that has been invoked with increasing frequency in recent years.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Shah said that there was no information to local police about Owaisi’s movement. “Owaisi had no pre-scheduled event in Hapur district, no information about his movement was sent to the District Control Room beforehand.”

Giving information about the ongoing investigation into the incident, Shah said that two people have been arrested and the police have recovered two unlicensed pistols and seized a Maruti Alto car.

“Owaisi came out safe, but there were three bullet marks on the lower sections of his vehicle. There are three witnesses and a First Information Report has been registered… Forensic team is investigating the vehicle and the incident site; evidence is being collected,” Shah said while informing the house that the law and order situation in the district is under control.