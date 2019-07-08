Urged EC to hold polls in J&K this year, hopeful to form govt: Ram Madhav

BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that the party has requested the Election Commission to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

He also exuded confidence that the BJP, with likeminded partners, will form the government in the state.

Addressing media persons in Jammu after Congress leader Iqbal Malik joined the BJP along with his supporters, Madhav said, “J&K had peaceful local body polls, block and parliamentary polls as well and we hope that assembly elections are also held. BJP is totally prepared for the assembly elections. The future of J&K and this nation lies in BJP.”

‘Article 370, 35-A illegal should be abrogated’

Ram Madhav said that whatever process required for the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A will be initiated.

“Since the matter is sub judice, the Supreme Court will take a decision but BJP has a very clear stand on Article 370 and 35-A. They were illegally incorporated in the Constitution and should be done away with. The ways and means to do it will be thought about for the overall development of the state and to bring an end to terrorism. We also feel that Hurriyat and JKLF should be banned,” he said.

‘Hurriyat can’t dictate terms’

Ram Madhav made it clear that Hurriyat Conference has no authority whatsoever to dictate terms and conditions to the government of India for holding talks.

“Hurriyat is not in a position to dictate the government of India on how and when to hold talks. There was an offer given to them. An interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma was appointed two years ago for talking to all the sections of society but they didn’t talk. They are not the ones to dictate time and dates. As far as we are concerned it is the prerogative of the home ministry to decide,” he said.

‘Security of Amarnath pilgrims is priority’

The senior BJP leader said the security of Amarnath pilgrims is the prime motive. “Whatever security was required has been done by the administration and Mehbooba and her party Farooq Abdullah and Omar should also help the administration in it,” he said.

‘BJP has nothing to do with Karnataka crisis’

Ram Madhav dismissed allegations of the Congress and said the BJP has nothing to do with the crisis in the Karnataka government.

“Whatever is happening in Karnataka is happening because of the ambitions of certain leaders of their own party. BJP has no involvement. We are just watching. Congress is a sinking ship and that is why their leaders are jumping out of it,” he said.

Pahari leader and Congress stalwart Iqbal Malik, who joined BJP on Monday, said that Congress had no leader and party’s own leaders were responsible for the internal mess.

With Malik’s entry, the BJP is expected to do better in the assembly polls in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Shehnaz Ganai, a former MLC who resigned from National Conference on Saturday, is also likely to join BJP. Ganai hails from Poonch district. Another senior leader Sham Lal Sharma had quit the Congress and joined BJP on March 30 this year.

