e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Urmila Matondkar to join Shiv Sena on December 1: Sanjay Raut

Urmila Matondkar to join Shiv Sena on December 1: Sanjay Raut

The actor’s formal entry is expected to take place at Matoshree in the presence of Thackeray and his son and minister Aaditya

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:27 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Actor Urmila Matondkar.
Actor Urmila Matondkar.(HT file)
         

After an abrupt end to her political journey with the Congress last year, actor Urmila Matondkar is set to begin her second innings with Shiv Sena. The 46-year-old actor is set to join the Uddhav Thackeray-led party on December 1.

Shiv Sena leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said Matondkar will formally join Sena on Tuesday. Her formal entry is expected to take place at Matoshree in the presence of Thackeray and his son and minister Aaditya.

“She [Urmila Matondkar] is a Shiv Sainik only. She will join the party by tomorrow. Our mahila aghadi is getting stronger,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai on Monday.

Sena insiders say the party has already nominated Matondkar for one of the 12 governor nominated seats in the state legislative council.

Matondkar had contested Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket in 2019 but lost against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gopal Shetty. She later quit the party in September 2019, stating her efforts to work for the betterment of the party did not find support.

Matondkar will be an additional resource for the Sena to put out its messages on a national level, said party insiders, as she is a well-known face nationally who has a good social connect with Maharashtra.

tags
top news
Nepal ties with India are warming up but China could complicate situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up but China could complicate situation
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm Bills’ passage
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm Bills’ passage
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Covid-19: Mumbai airport gears up to transport, manage vaccine
Covid-19: Mumbai airport gears up to transport, manage vaccine
Joe Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures’ in foot, will need walking boot: Doctor
Joe Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures’ in foot, will need walking boot: Doctor
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In