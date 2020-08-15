e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / US advisory hints at 3-month immunity

US advisory hints at 3-month immunity

The advisory was available on the website of US CDC which, according to New York Times, appeared to suggest that it was safe for people to mingle with others for three months.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 04:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, New Delhi
T cell memory may not necessarily prevent an infection but can quickly ramp up the production of antibodies and killer immune cells that can prevent a serious bout of Covid-19 second time around.
T cell memory may not necessarily prevent an infection but can quickly ramp up the production of antibodies and killer immune cells that can prevent a serious bout of Covid-19 second time around.(HT Photo)
         

People who have recovered from Covid-19 need not quarantine themselves for up to three months after they have recovered, the American Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in recently updated advisories for their citizens, the first time public health officials anywhere have expressed confidence in some duration of immunity infected people develop.

The advisory was available on the website of US CDC which, according to New York Times, appeared to suggest that it was safe for people to mingle with others for three months.

“People who have tested positive for Covid-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months as long as they do not develop symptoms again,” said the guidance on cdc.gov.

If someone does develop symptoms – such as cough, fever or difficulty breathing – they “may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms”, the advisory added.

Scientists around the world are yet to conclusively determine the question of how long immunity may last after a Covid-19 infection, which first began infecting humans a little over eight months ago. In this period, studies have indicated the antibodies – proteins in the human body that can prevent a re-infection with a pathogen – wane over two to three months. At the same time, there are also studies – including one from Wuhan published on Thursday – that showed antibodies lingered on for over six months. People may also be protected by something known as memory T cells, a part of the immune system that learns how to fight infections. T cell memory may not necessarily prevent an infection but can quickly ramp up the production of antibodies and killer immune cells that can prevent a serious bout of Covid-19 second time around.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Bayern Munich humiliate Messi’s Barcelona 8-2, enter Champions League SF
Bayern Munich humiliate Messi’s Barcelona 8-2, enter Champions League SF
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
Does lower testing in Delhi point towards a lowering of guard?
Does lower testing in Delhi point towards a lowering of guard?
Mosque in Ayodhya likely to be named Masjid Dhannipur
Mosque in Ayodhya likely to be named Masjid Dhannipur
India an unprecedented story of success, but challenges remain
India an unprecedented story of success, but challenges remain
Pandemic rumour-mongering led to deaths, injuries and violence: Analysis
Pandemic rumour-mongering led to deaths, injuries and violence: Analysis
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In