US commerce secy calls for a ‘special’ treatment

New Delhi India should treat America in a “special way” and find “smarter ways” to open up its farm sector to forge a comprehensive bilateral trade deal and unlock “extraordinary an opportunity together” instead of product-specific negotiations, the US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said on Friday, advising New Delhi not to harp on an outdated multilateral trade model. Lutnick insisted on American offer to have a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement and said such a deal is possible because Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares “great relationship” with President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

“The United States is interested in doing a macro, large-scale, broad-based trade agreement with India that takes everything into account. And that I think can be done. It will require a different kind of thinking, big thinking, things that your Prime Minister can do,” he said.

His statement came close on the heels of two major developments: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump agreeing last month to sign a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the fall of 2025 eyeing a $500 two-way trade by 2030, and Trump on Wednesday threatening to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries levying high tariffs on American products from April 2.

Speaking virtually at the India Today Conclave from Washington DC, Lutnick said India is required to “step out of the model that it has been in, and really look at the reciprocal nature of the relationship between the great nation of India and the great nation of the United States... We have an extraordinary opportunity together. But, if you include the whole world in it, and you’re always worried about each and every country of the whole world -- and how to piece them together -- it would be almost impossible.”

“So, we would like to focus on bilateral conversation, just between India and the United States. Bring down the tariff levels that India has that protects some of its areas,” he said, adding that India could continue its protectionist strategy for the world while keeping the US out of it as a special case for reciprocal benefits.

Emphasising the need for a comprehensive bilateral deal, he said: “Look at the opportunity of trading with America in a special way, a unique way to trade with the most powerful economy in the world and the largest consuming economy in the world, which is also very, very important.”

"That was obvious when we were all together. I was there at the meetings… But, it's time to do something big, something rare, something that connects India and the United States together," he said.