The Donald Trump administration on Thursday slapped a “discounted reciprocal tariff” of 27% on all goods imports from India as part of punitive measures by the US against some 60 countries for purportedly having the most unfair trade barriers against American products. The reciprocal tariff will be on top of existing import duties in the case of most products. U.S. declares trade war

As part of his so-called “Liberation Day” measures to balance trade with countries around the world and to boost manufacturing within America, President Trump announced a “baseline” 10% tariff on all US imports, with higher reciprocal levies on goods from the 60 countries that were specifically targeted, including India, China, Japan, the UK and European Union (EU) member states.The tariffs ranged from 10% on countries such as the UK and Australia to 34% on China, 26% on South Korea, and a high of 50% on Lesotho.

While a chart displayed by Trump during his speech said India would be hit with a 26% “discounted reciprocal tariff”, India’s commerce ministry (as well as the annexure in the US announcement) said in a statement that the additional duty according to the US Executive Order is 27%.

In a rambling speech announcing the tariffs at the Rose Garden of the White House, Trump said the “discounted reciprocal tariff” for the countries being specifically targeted was exactly half of the tariffs charged by these nations, along with their “currency manipulation” and trade barriers. He described the new levies as “kind reciprocal”, and “not full reciprocal”, tariffs.

The reciprocal tariffs were apparently calculated by dividing the US’ trade deficit with a country by the value of goods imported from that nation. Half that number (if it is greater than the baseline tariff of 10%) was levied as the customised reciprocal tariff. To be sure, this also meant that small countries that have even some exports to the US but no imports from that country have been slammed with high tariffs -- such as the 50% for St Pierre et Miquelon .

The aim of the exercise was to take the US’ overall trade deficit, estimated at $1.2 trillion in 2024, to zero.

Experts have warned that the move could be inflationary for the US, since in many cases, the tariff would be levied on products that the US doesn’t make or grow. For instance, US consumers may find that they now have to pay more for coffee (which the US doesn’t grow).

And at least some of the targets of the US action were considering retaliatory tariffs of their own, and some believe that it is only a matter of time before US faces tariffs not just for its merchandise exports, but also for its services exports. Stock markets reacted badly.In Asia, Indian markets saw a decline of 0.42%. The Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong) and the SSE Composite Index (China) dropped by 1.52% and 0.24% respectively, while the Vietnam Index plunged by 6.68%. European markets also posted losses on Thursday, as the FTSE 100 (UK), CAC 40 (France), and DAX (Germany) declined by 1.55%, 3.31%, and 3.01% respectively. And US markets themselves opened in the red and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 2.98% down at the time of going to press.

The retaliatory tariff levied on India was half of the 52% tariffs that the Trump administration claimed India imposes on US products, along with currency manipulation and trade barriers, according to the chart distributed to media at the event.

Trump contended that while the US charges a tariff of 2.4% on motorcycles, India charges 70%. He also contended India charges 70% tariffs on automobiles while announcing a 25% tariff on foreign-made cars.

“India – very, very tough. The prime minister just left and he’s a great friend of mine. But I said, ‘You’re a friend of mine but you’ve not been treating us right. They charge us 52%,” Trump said while announcing country-specific reciprocal tariffs, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington in February.

The baseline tariff will take effect on April 5, while the customised reciprocal tariffs will kick in on April 9. These tariffs will remain in effect until Trump determines the threat posed by a country’s trade deficit is resolved, and he also has the authority to increase the tariffs if trading partners retaliate, decrease their levies or align with the US on economic and national security issues.

India’s commerce ministry said the government is “carefully examining the implications” of various measures and announcements made by Trump, and is engaged with all stakeholders, including industry and exporters, to get feedback on their assessment of the tariffs. The government is also studying opportunities that may arise due to changes in US trade policy.

According to the US Trade Representative, total India-US trade in goods was worth an estimated $129.2 billion in 2024. US exports accounted for $41.8 billion, up 3.4% over the figure for 2023, while Indian exports totalled $87.4 billion, up 4.5% over the figure for 2023.

During their meeting in Washington in February, Modi and Trump set a goal of more than doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 and agreed to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the fall of 2025.

This trade deal is aimed at deepening bilateral trade across goods and services, increasing market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepening supply chain integration. US assistant trade representative Brendan Lynch visited India last month with a team for talks with interlocutors aimed at setting the terms of reference for the proposed BTA, and the two sides will now commence negotiations for the deal.

“The ongoing talks are focused on enabling both nations to grow trade, investments and technology transfers. We remain in touch with the Trump administration on these issues and expect to take them forward in the coming days,” the commerce ministry’s statement said.

The reciprocal tariffs for some of the major trade partners of the US were 34% for China (on top of an earlier announced 20%), 20% for the EU, 24% for Japan, 25% for South Korea, 10% for the UK and 32% for Taiwan.

The reciprocal tariffs for 44% for Sri Lanka, 37% for Bangladesh, 29% for Pakistan, 30% for South Africa, 17% for Israel, 10% for Singapore and 10% for Australia. There were some surprise inclusions in the list of countries being specifically targeted, including 44% for Myanmar, 20% for Jordan and 48% for the small South-east Asian nation of Laos.

Trump claimed there would be no tariffs “if you build in America”, and urged the trade partners being targeted to “terminate your own tariffs, drop your barriers, don’t manipulate your currencies…and start buying tens of billions of dollars of American goods”.

He said the countries being targeted by the US actions are “gonna fight” but he had told the leaders of these nations that “we have to take care of our country”.

Trump also claimed that the threat of his tariffs had already led to “$6 trillion of investments” in the US.

Jay Timmons, president of the US National Association of Manufacturers, said in a statement: “The high costs of new tariffs threaten investment, jobs, supply chains and, in turn, America’s ability to outcompete other nations and lead as the pre-eminent manufacturing superpower.”