US downwardly revises retaliatory tariffs on India to 26%

The Trump administration on Thursday downwardly revised retaliatory tariffs for 16 out of 57 countries, including India, which will now be charged a 26% additional “reciprocal tariff” instead of 27% as spelled out on Wednesday in the official document of the White House, according to a comparative analysis of the tariff tables. US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

India was part of the punitive measures against countries for purportedly having the most unfair trade barriers against American products. The reciprocal tariff will be on top of existing import duties in the case of most products.

While announcing reciprocal tariffs for countries globally on Wednesday in Washington DC, President Donald Trump did show a 26% additional tariff on Indian imports. But the country-specific chart in annexure 1 of the White House’s document – ‘Regulating Imports with a Reciprocal Tariff to Rectify Trade Practices that Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits’ – showed it as 27%.

On Thursday morning, Indian government officials also confirmed that the US’s additional retaliatory tariff imposed on India was 27%. The same annexure 1 table is now modified by 100 basis points for India and 15 other nations.

According to the White House document on Friday morning (India time), the tariff for Bosnia and Herzegovina was reduced from 36% to 35%, Botswana from 38% to 37%, Cameroon 12% to 11%, Falkland Islands 42% to 41%, Malawi 18% to 17%, Myanmar 45% to 44%, Nicaragua 19% to 18%, Norway 16% to 15%, Pakistan 30% to 29%, Philippines 18% to 17%, Serbia 38% to 37%, South Africa 31% to 30%, South Korea 26% to 25%, Switzerland 32% to 31%, Thailand 37% to 36% and Vanuatu 23% to 22%.