e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / US global advisory: India continues to be on ‘do not travel’ list

US global advisory: India continues to be on ‘do not travel’ list

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:16 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustantimes
         

The United States on Thursday lifted a “Do Not Travel” Global Health Advisory for Americans but retained it for India saying that not only does the risk of contracting Covid-19 remain high there but, most alarmingly, “if you get sick in India and need medical care, resources may be limited (and overwhelmed)”.

The state department announced the lifting of the global travel advisory for Americans saying in a statement “with health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others” it was switching back to “our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions).”

For India, the country-specific advisory was “Level 4: Do Not Travel”. The state department said in the updated advisory, “Do not travel to India due to COVID-19.”

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which guided the state department revision, said on its own updated travel webpage Americans should avoid “all non-essential travel” to India as the risk of contracting Covid-19 is “high” and, it added, most significantly “if you get sick in India and need medical care, resources may be limited.”

In an interactive cartographic representation of its assessment on the pandemic, the CDC framed its India warning a little differently: “If you get sick in India and need medical care, healthcare resources may be overwhelmed.”

But this advisory can change. “CDC continues to monitor every country in the world, and as they identify that a country is either improving or that a country may be going in the other direction, they will let us know and we will, in turn, make the adjustment,” Karin King, deputy assistant secretary for overseas citizen services, told reporters at a news briefing.

Of the more than 19 million Covid-19 infections worldwide, nearly a fifth — close to 4.9 million — are in the United States, followed by Brazil with 2.9 and India with 1.9 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Of the 713,406 global fatalities, nearly a fifth once again by the same count — over 160,000 — were in the US. Brazil was next with 98,000 deaths and India fifth with 40,699.

Pakistan, by comparison, was safer at Level 3 — “reconsider travel” — in America’s estimation. Nepal and Sri Lanka were both at Level 3. Bangladesh was the same as India at Level 4,

India is resuming limited international travel through bilateral arrangements with other countries under a new set of guidelines that go into effect Saturday, specifying a seven-day institutional isolation for all incoming travelers, followed by another sevens days of isolation at home.

The Trump administratio issued a travel advisory on March 19 asking Americans to avoid all international travel. It had begun banning incoming travelers from certain countries in January starting with China, where the epidemic had started with first human-to-human transmission reported in December.

Over succeeding weeks travelers were banned from Iran, European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brazil. These orders remain in force.

Travelers from the United States were banned from EU countries subsequently and they remain on the unwelcome list because of the resurgence of infections.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Centre announces probe into Kerala plane crash that has killed 20 including two pilots
Centre announces probe into Kerala plane crash that has killed 20 including two pilots
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
20 dead in Air India Express plane crash: Latest updates
20 dead in Air India Express plane crash: Latest updates
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In