Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Using multipronged approach to help vulnerable students: Govt
india news

Using multipronged approach to help vulnerable students: Govt

The minister listed DIKSHA (one nation, one digital platform) which provides quality e-content for school education in 35 out of 36 states and Union Territories among the chief initiatives
The ministry highlighted its “proactive initiative” to provide psycho-social support, through MANODARPAN programme to students, teachers and families during the pandemic. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:20 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

The education ministry told the Parliament on Monday it was using a multipronged approach to help students in educationally backward districts and in rural areas get continued access to education.

“A comprehensive initiative called PM e-VIDYA has been initiated as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan on 17th May, 2020, which unifies all efforts related to digital/online/on-air education to enable multimode access to education,”minister of state of education, Annpurna Devi, told Parliament.

She listed initiatives such as DIKSHA (one nation, one digital platform) which provides quality e-content for school education in 35 out of 36 states and Union Territories; Shiksha Vani (extensive use of radio, community radio and CBSE podcast); and special e-content for the visually and hearing impaired, developed on Digitally Accessible Information System and in sign language on the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) website and YouTube.

Also Read | Process on for dues payment of mid-day meal workers in Himachal: Govind Singh Thakur

RELATED STORIES

Apart from this, the ministry highlighted its “proactive initiative” to provide psycho-social support, through MANODARPAN programme to students, teachers and families in respect to mental and emotional well being during the pandemic and beyond.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP