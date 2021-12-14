Home / India News / Using multipronged approach to help vulnerable students: Govt
india news

Using multipronged approach to help vulnerable students: Govt

The minister listed DIKSHA (one nation, one digital platform) which provides quality e-content for school education in 35 out of 36 states and Union Territories among the chief initiatives
The ministry highlighted its “proactive initiative” to provide psycho-social support, through MANODARPAN programme to students, teachers and families during the pandemic. (HT Photo)
The ministry highlighted its “proactive initiative” to provide psycho-social support, through MANODARPAN programme to students, teachers and families during the pandemic. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

The education ministry told the Parliament on Monday it was using a multipronged approach to help students in educationally backward districts and in rural areas get continued access to education.

“A comprehensive initiative called PM e-VIDYA has been initiated as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan on 17th May, 2020, which unifies all efforts related to digital/online/on-air education to enable multimode access to education,”minister of state of education, Annpurna Devi, told Parliament.

She listed initiatives such as DIKSHA (one nation, one digital platform) which provides quality e-content for school education in 35 out of 36 states and Union Territories; Shiksha Vani (extensive use of radio, community radio and CBSE podcast); and special e-content for the visually and hearing impaired, developed on Digitally Accessible Information System and in sign language on the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) website and YouTube.

Also Read | Process on for dues payment of mid-day meal workers in Himachal: Govind Singh Thakur

Apart from this, the ministry highlighted its “proactive initiative” to provide psycho-social support, through MANODARPAN programme to students, teachers and families in respect to mental and emotional well being during the pandemic and beyond.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out