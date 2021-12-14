Using multipronged approach to help vulnerable students: Govt

The education ministry told the Parliament on Monday it was using a multipronged approach to help students in educationally backward districts and in rural areas get continued access to education.

“A comprehensive initiative called PM e-VIDYA has been initiated as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan on 17th May, 2020, which unifies all efforts related to digital/online/on-air education to enable multimode access to education,”minister of state of education, Annpurna Devi, told Parliament.

She listed initiatives such as DIKSHA (one nation, one digital platform) which provides quality e-content for school education in 35 out of 36 states and Union Territories; Shiksha Vani (extensive use of radio, community radio and CBSE podcast); and special e-content for the visually and hearing impaired, developed on Digitally Accessible Information System and in sign language on the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) website and YouTube.

Also Read | Process on for dues payment of mid-day meal workers in Himachal: Govind Singh Thakur

Apart from this, the ministry highlighted its “proactive initiative” to provide psycho-social support, through MANODARPAN programme to students, teachers and families in respect to mental and emotional well being during the pandemic and beyond.