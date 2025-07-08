Srisailam , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that it would be beneficial for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to utilise a few hundred TMC of excess Godavari river water, which otherwise drains wastefully into the sea. Utilising excess Godavari water beneficial for both Andhra, Telangana: CM Naidu

Speaking at a public meeting in Nandyal district after offering 'jala harati' over the Krishna river and opening four radial gates of the Srisailam Project to release water downstream, Naidu stressed that using excess floodwaters would not harm anyone.

"If Andhra Pradesh can use 200 TMC of water and Telangana 100 to 200 TMC, then both states will be prosperous. Here, I am using floodwaters—water draining into the sea, water that nobody uses. Telangana is upstream, and if they use it, there is no loss for anyone. I am telling you, this is good for everyone," said Naidu.

The chief minister noted that up to 2,000 TMC of excess Godavari water drains into the Bay of Bengal every year.

Wishing prosperity for both Telugu-speaking states, the TDP chief said he hopes to see the Telugu community emerge as the foremost in the world.

He said the state is currently spending ₹3,890 crore on the Handri-Neeva canal, and that the Jeedipalli reservoir will receive water by July 15.

Highlighting the need to interlink rivers, Naidu mentioned potential projects such as linking the Vamshadara with the Godavari at Polavaram, and Polavaram with Banakacherla.

Stating that he understands the value of water, Naidu said he performed 'jala harati' to "avert future water scarcity".

He added that the Srisailam reservoir, with a capacity of 215 TMC, is currently holding 200 TMC of water.

Naidu also said that during the previous TDP government , ₹68,000 crore was spent on water projects, including ₹12,500 crore in the Rayalaseema region.

Reiterating his welfare promises, the Chief Minister said free bus travel for women would be introduced from August 15.

Financial assistance under the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme, which offers ₹20,000 annually to farmers, would be deposited in July itself, he added.

Earlier in the day, Naidu visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Nandyal district and offered prayers.

