Utpal Parrikar files nomination; rival Monserrate rubbishes threat to victory

Utpal Parrikar, the son of former Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar, on Thursday filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Panaji constituency.

Utpal, who had quit the BJP after the party handed over a ticket to Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate, ignoring his claims to the party ticket said he was confident that the people of Panjim will support him.

“I have filed my nomination as an independent candidate and I am confident that the people of Panjim will give me their support through votes,” Utpal told reporters after he filed his papers.

Utpal went ahead and filed his nomination despite efforts from the state BJP leadership to placate him. The party had offered him the chance to contest from the Bicholim constituency, a constituency that is presently represented by Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

Utpal’s nomination came on a day when the state witnessed a flurry of nominations on Thursday, being the penultimate day for filing of nominations. Among those who filed nominations on Thursday include Utpal’s rival and BJP candidate Babush Monserrate

Besides Utpal, former Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar who is contesting as an independent too filed his nomination.

“This is not a monarchy, that father is there after that the son comes. It is a democracy; everyone has got to go for elections. My wife is MLA of Taleigao, she didn’t get nominated, she contested and she won. My son is a mayor, he also contested. If you have the wishes and the blessings of the people no one can do anything, that is the reason we are here,” Monserrate said as he filed his nomination.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Speaker Rajesh Patnekar too filed their nominations on Thursday for the Sanquelim and Bicholim constituencies respectively.

Besides BJP candidates, candidates from the Congress including Panaji candidate Elvis Gomes, Dabolim candidate Viriato Fernandes, AAP leader Venzy Viegas and others filed their nominations.

Friday is the last day to file nominations in the coastal state.