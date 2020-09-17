e-paper
Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls: BSP makes U-turn, decides to contest all 8 seats

This comes in contrast to the BSP’s earlier policy of not contesting the polls.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo: BSP Supremo Mayawati.
File photo: BSP Supremo Mayawati.(ANI)
         

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday decided to field candidates on all the eight assembly seats, bypolls to which are to be held later this year. This is in contrast to the BSP’s earlier policy of not contesting the polls. The decision was taken at a meeting of senior party leaders, under the chairmanship of party chief Mayawati in Delhi.

A senior party leader said, “The decision was taken in view of the 2022 assembly elections and the party wishes to revitalise its cadre by contesting the assembly by-election. The bypoll will also reflect the mood of the voters before the assembly election and the party will have ample time to strengthen itself after analyzing the bypoll results,” he said. Party sector in-charges were directed to announce the names of candidates after approval by the party president, he said.

On Wednesday, the BSP had announced the name of Kuldeep Sankhwar as party candidate on Ghatampur (Kanpur) assembly seat. A meeting of senior BSP leaders will be held on September 21 in the eight assembly segments to discuss the election strategy.

Also read: Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills

Meanwhile, the BSP expelled its chief sector in-charge of Chitrakoot division, Jitendra Sankhwar, on the charge of anti-party activities.

Of the eight assembly seats going to bypoll, six seats - Naugawan Sadat, Deoria, Ghatampur, Bulandshahar, Tundla and Bangaramu - were won by the BJP in the 2017 assembly polls while two constituencies – Malahani and Suar (Rampur) - were won by the Samajwadi Party.

