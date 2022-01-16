Uttar Pradesh elections: EC notice to Samajwadi Party for Covid norms’ breach during induction event

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party on Saturday over a violation of the model code of conduct and Covid-19 guidelines in an event organised by the party on Friday.

The poll panel has asked the SP to explain its stand within 24 hours, failing which the commission will take appropriate action without further reference to the SP.

The poll overseer had announced the schedule for Uttar Pradesh assembly election on January 8. It had also issued a broad guideline with regard to conduct of the election during Covid-19 pandemic, imposing a ban on rallies, road shows, processions and street corner meetings till January 15, the commission’s secretary Ajoy Kumar wrote in a letter to the general secretary of the SP. The commission on Saturday extended the ban till January 22.

Taking cognizance of media reports of violation of the commission’s Covid-19 guidelines in a public gathering in the office compound of the SP on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow, the watchdog sought a report from UP’s chief electoral officer (CEO).

The CEO in his report sent on January 14 informed that the existing Covid-19 protocol had been violated by organizing public gathering in the SP office premises in the name of a virtual rally. A police complaint under sections 188, 269, 270 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code, section 54 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and section 3 of the Pandemic Act, 1897, had been lodged against some two thousand functionaries of the SP on Friday, he said.

Political parties were important stakeholders in the electoral process and they have always cooperated with the election commission in carrying out its constitutional duties of conducting election during challenging times, Kumar said. The available reports suggested that the SP had violated the lawful directions of the commission, he said.

