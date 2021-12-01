Uttar Pradesh exam paper leak: Top official arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, the suspended secretary of Exam Regulatory Authority, in connection with the teachers’ eligibility test question papers leak. As many as 37 people have been arrested in connection with the leak over the last four days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional director general (STF) Amitabh Yash said Upadhyaya was arrested after hours of questioning related to the leak. Rai Anoop Prasad, the director of a Delhi-based printing press, was earlier arrested on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in the matter.

Another STF officer said Prasad told investigators that Upadhyay issued an order to his company on October 26 for printing the question papers. He added the two were found to have allegedly violated the secrecy protocol while printing the papers.

Also Read: Main accused in student leader’s killing dies in accident, say police

Upadhyay was on Tuesday suspended for being allegedly negligent in ensuring smooth and fair conduct of the test and failing to maintain confidentiality.

The state-level exam is conducted once a year for the recruitment of primary and upper primary school teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government cancelled the test on Sunday after the leak came to light following the arrest of 29 people from five districts and recovery of question papers from some of them on Saturday night.