Uttar Pradesh government suspends 2013 batch IPS officer on graft charge

The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday suspended 2013-batch IPS office Satish Kumar, posted as Superintendent of Police of Barabanki, for his alleged involvement in a Rs 65 lakh bribery case.

According to an official, it has been alleged that some policemen of the cyber cell took a bribe of Rs 65 lakh from the owner of a private company by threatening him.

“SP Barabanki Satish Kumar has been suspended after a probe against him on a complaint that some policemen of cyber cell took a bribe of Rs 65 lakh from a private company owner by threatening him.

“Prima facie his involvement could not be ruled out and it needed a thorough probe. Due to his lack of supervision and negligence, such charges were levelled which maligned the image and credibility of the police department and the government,” Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar said.

Sub-Inspector Anup Kumar Yadav, who was in-charge of the cyber cell, Barabanki, allegedly took the bribe from three persons -- Shankar Gyan, Dheeraj Srivastava and Prasanji Sardar -- on the pretext of helping them in a forgery case.

Yadav was booked at Hazratganj police station, Lucknow, and arrested on Tuesday. He has been sent to Lucknow jail after being produced before a court in the state capital.

The FIR against the three (Shankar, Dheeraj and Prasanji) was lodged on January 10 on charges including forgery and cheating by impersonation at City Kotwali police station, Barabanki, and the three were and sent to jail later.

After being released on bail in February, Shankar filed a complaint with DGP O P Singh, following which an internal probe was started against the Barabanki SP, sources said.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 16:07 IST