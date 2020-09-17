Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls 2020: Here’s why 90% candidates might get debarred

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 15:24 IST

The state election commission, Uttar Pradesh, has issued orders for preparation of voter list for the panchayat elections in the state. According to schedule issued by state election commissioner Manoj Kumar, booth-level officers (BLO) will visit each house to check voter list, from October 1.

However, around 90% village heads and members of block development councils (BDC) and district panchayats from all districts in Agra zone might be debarred from contesting the elections. This is because new guidelines are being prepared for these polls, which were originally likely to be conducted in November-December but were deferred due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The panchayat elections are now likely to take place in April-May 2021.

According to new guidelines, those villages heads and members of BDC and district panchayats, who fail to give details of expenditure from previous panchayat polls, would be debarred from contesting the upcoming polls. This also includes those who contested the elections but lost.

According to Yogendra Kumar, ADM Finance and Revenue, around 90% candidates are yet to file these details.

Also, there is a possibility of over 550 village head posts being cut. This is because 587 panchayats have been completely merged with urban areas, 680 have been merged partially. Of the 680 panchayats, wards of those with population below 1,000, might be merged in another panchayat.

This has led to scrapping of 587 village head posts thus far.