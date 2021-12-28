Uttar Pradesh political parties urge poll panel to not delay elections

Major political parties in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to not delay scheduled assembly elections in the state amid calls by some experts to put off the polls amid concerns of a new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron.

The election watchdog is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state to assess the ground situation. Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra, election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey and other senior officers of EC held meetings with representatives of national and recognised political parties in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party delegation led by JPS Rathore, Samajwadi Party delegation led by Naresh Uttam Patel, Bahujan Samaj Party delegation led by Mewalal Gautam, Congress delegation led by Onkarnath Singh and Rashtriya Lok Dal delegation led Anil Dubey urged the commission to hold the polls as scheduled amid strict Covid-19 protocols.

After the meeting, SP state unit president Patel said: “The SP urged the ECI to hold assembly polls as per schedule with strict implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour to check surge of Covid cases. The ECI should clear doubts over the assembly election with the announcement of the poll schedule.”

BJP state unit vice-president Rathore said the assembly election should be held as per schedule, but the final decision rests with EC. “The BJP told the poll panel that in view of the possible third wave, adequate arrangements should be made at the polling stations,” he said.

On Monday, the commission met Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to review the Covid-19 situation.

