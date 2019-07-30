Uttar Pradesh teen, found in mysterious circumstances with burn injuries, dies

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:54 IST

Seventeen-year-old Abdul Khaliq Ansari, who was hospitalised with 60 per cent burns suffered in mysterious circumstances on Sunday morning, succumbed to his injuries on Monday in a government hospital.

Khaliq, who was found with burns in Syyedraja/Saiyadraja area of Chandauli district—approximately 10 kms away from his Lohia Nagar home-- was first admitted to a district hospital and later shifted to a divisional hospital.

After post-mortem, Khaliq’s body was handed over to his kin. Hundreds of locals attended his last rites. Heavy police force was deployed at Lohia Nagar as a preventive measure.

The Police booked four persons following a complaint filed by the victim’s brother Nuruddin Ansari.

“A case has been registered against some unidentified persons under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. Further investigation is on,” Inspector SP Singh said.

