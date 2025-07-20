Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Uttar Pradesh to set up self-sustaining 'Adarsh Gaushalas' in 8 divisions

PTI
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 09:40 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh to set up self-sustaining 'Adarsh Gaushalas' in 8 divisions

Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to establish Adarsh Gaushalas in each division of the state, an official statement said on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh to set up self-sustaining 'Adarsh Gaushalas' in 8 divisions
Uttar Pradesh to set up self-sustaining 'Adarsh Gaushalas' in 8 divisions

In the first phase, eight divisions will each develop one cow shelter into a self-sustaining model, while one block in each division will be selected to promote natural farming as part of a model cluster, the statement added.

This initiative is aimed at strengthening cow conservation and boosting the rural economy. The eight divisions identified for the project include Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot, Bareilly, Agra, Kanpur, and Jhansi. These gaushalas will serve as role models, inspiring similar efforts in other districts.

Shyam Bihari Gupta, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Gauseva Commission, announced that Khangwa Shyam Srishti Mangalam Gaushala in Majhgawan Block of Bareilly division has been declared the first Model Gaushala of the state.

This cow shelter will feature an interlocked, waste-free shed design to reduce fodder wastage and will serve as the foundation for the division-level self-reliant gaushala model.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gram-Urja Model, these gaushalas will be developed as hubs for rural growth, the statement said. Majhgawan block is being transformed into a fully cow-based natural farming area, aiming to reduce farmers' dependence on chemical fertilisers.

The government also plans to link women's self-help groups with these cow shelters to create new employment opportunities for women and youth, helping them earn income through cow-based products.

Anurag Srivastava, OSD of the Gauseva Commission, noted that previous governments had paid little attention to cow protection or rural development. However, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, cow conservation has become a priority.

The government is working swiftly to transform villages into self-reliant units through the development of gaushalas, Srivastava added. These cow shelters will be equipped with modern facilities and supported by sustainable schemes to promote cow welfare, generate rural employment, and strengthen the village economy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Uttar Pradesh to set up self-sustaining 'Adarsh Gaushalas' in 8 divisions
