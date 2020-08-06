e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19, third legislator to contract infection

Uttarakhand BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19, third legislator to contract infection

Earlier two legislators had tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. On July 30, Raj Kumar, Congress MLA from Purola in Uttarkashi district had tested positive. He was admitted to the Government Doon Medical College Hospital. In June, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj had tested positive for Covid-19.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
The MLA was under home quarantine at his Sitarganj residence in May when he had returned from Delhi. ( Image used for representation).
The MLA was under home quarantine at his Sitarganj residence in May when he had returned from Delhi. ( Image used for representation).(AP PHOTO.)
         

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Saurabh Bahuguna has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the third legislator to test positive for the coronavirus infection.

Bahuguna, the MLA from Sitarganj in US Nagar tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi. He is under treatment at a private hospital in Delhi. Also, he has advised those people who came into contact with him, to quarantine themselves and conduct their Covid-19 test.

Bahuguna said, “On having fever I left for Delhi on Saturday and underwent a medical check-up where my report revealed that I had Covid-19. Now, I am at a private hospital for treatment.”

Bahuguna also shared the information regarding him testing positive on social media. He was under home quarantine at his Sitarganj residence in May when he had returned from Delhi.

Earlier two legislators had tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. On July 30, Raj Kumar, Congress MLA from Purola in Uttarkashi district had tested positive. He was admitted to the Government Doon Medical College Hospital. In June, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj had tested positive for Covid-19.

tags
top news
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu quits, could be appointed next CAG
Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu quits, could be appointed next CAG
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Reliance Industries second biggest brand globally after Apple
Reliance Industries second biggest brand globally after Apple
For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP
For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In