Uttarakhand BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19, third legislator to contract infection

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:07 IST

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Saurabh Bahuguna has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the third legislator to test positive for the coronavirus infection.

Bahuguna, the MLA from Sitarganj in US Nagar tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi. He is under treatment at a private hospital in Delhi. Also, he has advised those people who came into contact with him, to quarantine themselves and conduct their Covid-19 test.

Bahuguna said, “On having fever I left for Delhi on Saturday and underwent a medical check-up where my report revealed that I had Covid-19. Now, I am at a private hospital for treatment.”

Bahuguna also shared the information regarding him testing positive on social media. He was under home quarantine at his Sitarganj residence in May when he had returned from Delhi.

Earlier two legislators had tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. On July 30, Raj Kumar, Congress MLA from Purola in Uttarkashi district had tested positive. He was admitted to the Government Doon Medical College Hospital. In June, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj had tested positive for Covid-19.