Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Uttarakhand bus accident: Bodies of 26 passengers recovered
india news

Uttarakhand bus accident: Bodies of 26 passengers recovered

The bus carrying 30 people, including 28 pilgrims, to Yamunotri fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge on Sunday evening
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Disaster Control Room monitoring the rescue operation. (PTI)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 10:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Dehradun/Mussoorie: Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 26 passengers at the bus accident scene in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.

The bus carrying 30 people, including 28 pilgrims, to Yamunotri fell into a 250-meter-deep gorge on Sunday evening around 7 pm. It was part of 30 pilgrim buses from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district.

Rescuers said the search operation continued till 2.30 am and that the bus driver is among the four injured while his helper died in the accident.

District disaster management officer (Uttarkashi) Devendra Patwal said given the terrain and darkness, the recovery of bodies took some time. “Twenty-five of the bodies are being sent to Dehradun from where they will be sent to Madhya Pradesh. The body of the bus helper, who was from Almora, has been kept at the local community health centre. His family is coming to take the body.”

Lalita Negi, a spokesperson for the State Disaster Response Force, said their teams coordinated with the police and fire service for the rescue operation in the dark and extreme conditions.

RELATED STORIES

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced 1 lakh compensation for the passengers who died and 50,000 for the injured.

In a tweet, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, said the bodies will be flown around 2 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP