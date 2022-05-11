Uttarakhand CM Dhami deploys 2 ministers for safe, secure Char Dham yatra

MUSSOORIE: Amid an unprecedented rush of pilgrims to the Char Dham shrines since the pilgrimage started on May 3, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday deployed two cabinet ministers to streamline, secure and smoothen the yatra arrangements.

Cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat was asked to look after arrangements for Kedarnath Dham, while Subodh Uniyal was asked to look after arrangements for Badrinath Dham.

Dhami, considering the huge influx of pilgrims, has also raised the registration number by 1,000 for all the shrines for 45 days.

On May 1, the state government fixed pilgrim numbers to be allowed daily for Char Dham shrines - 15,000 allowed daily in Badrinath, 12,000 in Kedarnath, 7,000 in Gangotri and 4,000 in Yamunotri.

The portals of the Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham were opened on May 3, whereas the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath were opened on May 6 and May 8, respectively.

The death of elderly pilgrims due to cardiac arrest and other medical ailments while on their journey to the four shrines has reached to 20.

The registration of all the pilgrims has been made mandatory and all police department officials have been directed to verify the registration of each pilgrim strictly.

The pilgrims, who have a history of ailment, have been directed to bring the prescription of the doctor treating them back home so that it becomes easy to diagnose the problem and provide help accordingly and should proceed further after the complete medical screening.

The government has also appealed to those pilgrims who have a recent history of Covid infection not to embark on the arduous journey to the shrines as it could prove fatal.

KN Goswami, nodal officer at Kedarnath, said, “Medical staff is strictly adhering to the directions of examining the medical history of the elderly pilgrims and advising them accordingly.”

Dr BK Shukla, chief medical officer Rudraprayag, said, “We have increased the medical screening of the pilgrims and the elderly ones are being given proper attention with necessary directions.”

The pilgrims suffering from blood sugar, hypertension etc. are being asked to exert extra caution and carry the necessary medicines with them and consume as per the advice of the doctors.

DD Chaudhry, secretary Indian Medical Association Uttarakhand unit, lamenting the fact that the state government never consults them on such issues said: “An emergency cardiac unit along with air ambulance should be kept permanently on the Char Dham route”.

“The government should also ensure that only those elderly pilgrims are allowed who have been administered all the three Covid vaccine doses as the threat of the spread of Covid pandemic persists,” he said.

Santosh Tiwari, temple priest of Kedarnath, said, “Some semblance has returned in Kedarnath but the government should come out with a clear policy on the number of pilgrims who can visit the shrine each day and should not shift the goal post frequently.”