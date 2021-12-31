Uttarakhand cook who was fired in ‘caste’ row reinstated

Rudrapur: A 32-year-old Dalit woman, who was fired as the cook in a government school in Uttarakhand 10 days ago after upper-caste students refused to eat meals cooked by her, was reinstated on Friday following widespread criticism of her removal.

Her reappointment came a day after the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against six named and 18-20 other unnamed– including a female block development committee (BDC) member and the president of the parent teacher association -- under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and 506 (criminal intimation), on a complaint filed by the Dalit woman, Sunita Devi.

“We held a meeting of the parent teachers association and school management committee in the college and reinstated the Dalit woman as bhojanmata (midday meal cook) who was removed from her post on December 22,” said RC Purohit, chief education officer (CEO) of Champawat district.

“I am so happy after all I have not only got justice but also will be able to financially help my family. Before my appointment and removal from bhojanmata post, I was not aware of the fact that a Dalit woman can apply for this post. My reappointment for the post has given me the strength to raise my voice for my own right,” Devi said.

Devi had joined as bhojanmata (midday meal cook) in the government inter college (GIC) at Sukhidhang on December 13. She replaced Shakuntala Devi, an upper caste woman who retired after turning 60. On Sunita Devi’s first day, all students had the midday meal together.

But a day later, some 40 upper caste students in classes 6 to 8 -- out of a total of 66 pupils in these classes -- stopped eating the meals and started bringing their tiffin boxes from home, sparking a row over caste discrimination in the area.

She was subsequently fired by the education department on December 22, citing “procedural lapses” in her appointment. Two days later, Dalit students in the school boycotted the midday meal cooked by the upper caste woman who replaced Devi.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation and allegations of caste bias. On Thursday, Mukesh Kumar, chairman of the state commission for scheduled castes, met Devi and told the police to file a case in the matter.

“We have booked six named and 18-20 other persons, including a woman, under the SC/ST Act on the complaint of a bhojanmata (cook). A probe will be conducted by a circle officer (CO),” said sub-inspector (SI) Devendra Bisht, in-charge of Chalthi police outpost in Champawat district.

Devi praised the police action. ”These people created trouble in my appointment and threatened me. So I approached the police. I will take my case back if they promise me in writing that they will not create any problems in future and will live harmoniously in the village as earlier,” she said.

Among those named in the FIR were BDC member Deepa Joshi, parents-teachers association(PTA) chief Narendra Joshi, Mahesh Chaurakoti, Babloo Gahtori, Shankar Datt and Satish Chand, said Bisht. The FIR was filed on Thursday.

Deputy inspector general of Kumaon range, Nilesh Anand Bharne, who was directed by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to probe into the matter, confirmed the FIR. “The case will be investigated at a high-priority level,” he added.

Deepa Joshi refuted the allegations. “We have done nothing except raising voice against procedural lapses in Sunita Devi’s appointment. But it was made a case of caste discrimination by some elements. These elements have provoked her to lodge an FIR against us. We have full faith in the police probe,” she said.

“Education authorities have reinstated Sunita Devi as per government’s norms. We have no problem and want our village atmosphere as it was earlier. Villagers want their cooperation to be extended for the betterment of the college,” said Narendera Joshi, president, PTA, GIC.