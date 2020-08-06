e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand man shoots his wife on suspicion of infidelity

Uttarakhand man shoots his wife on suspicion of infidelity

Police said the man who is a drug addict,fled after the shooting.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
Police said the man allegedly used a countrymade weapon to shoot his wife.
Police said the man allegedly used a countrymade weapon to shoot his wife.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

A man who suspected his wife of having an illicit affair shot her at their home in US Nagar district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday night before fleeing, police said Thursday.

The woman who was injured in the shooting, is now undergoing treatment in district hospital Rudrapur, police said.

“The husband fled from the house after committing the alleged crime. The woman has been admitted to the district government hospital. We are yet to receive a complaint of the case,” said Yogesh Kumar, senior sub-inspector police station, Kichha of US Nagar district.

Police said according to the relatives of the couple, the man, a resident of Kichha had a fight with his 30-year-old wife on Wednesday night. “As their fight continued, the husband shot his wife with a country-made weapon. When she fell down, he fled from the spot,” said Kumar.

The relatives of the couple informed the police and she was rushed to the government hospital in Kichha. There the doctors referred her to district hospital Rudrapur after giving her first aid.

Kumar said, according to relatives of the couple, the accused is a drug addict and suspected that his wife was having an illicit relation with someone. The couple would often fight over this issue.

Kumar said the police have started a search for the accused.

tags
top news
CBI team that probed Vijay Mallya case to investigate Sushant Singh’s death, FIR soon
CBI team that probed Vijay Mallya case to investigate Sushant Singh’s death, FIR soon
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
Delhi adds 1,299 new Covid-19 cases as threat of dengue looms over 30 patients
Delhi adds 1,299 new Covid-19 cases as threat of dengue looms over 30 patients
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
700 tonnes of Chemical stored in Chennai safe, to be e-auctioned: Customs
700 tonnes of Chemical stored in Chennai safe, to be e-auctioned: Customs
After logging highest rainfall of the season, Mumbai braces for more
After logging highest rainfall of the season, Mumbai braces for more
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Watch: Mumbai man rescues kitten amid floods, takes it home
Watch: Mumbai man rescues kitten amid floods, takes it home
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In