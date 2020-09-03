Uttarakhand records biggest single-day jump, Covid-19 cases cross 21k-mark

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:44 IST

With 836 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported its biggest single-day jump in cases since the first one was reported in the state on March 15.

The state also crossed the 21,000 cases mark taking its tally of total cases to 21,234. It also reported 11 deaths on the day.

With this, the death toll of Covid-19 positive patients increased to 291 in the state. Out of the 291 deaths, 88 cases were of deaths due to coronavirus, while the others died due to comorbidities.

Of the 11 deaths reported on Wednesday, four died due to coronavirus while others died due to comorbidities.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department in the evening, 220 fresh cases were reported from Haridwar district followed by Dehradun (184), US Nagar (112), Nainital (97), Tehri (42), Almora (34), Pauri (32), Rudraprayag (32), Uttarkashi (31), Pithoragarh (28), Champawat (12), Chamoli (7) and Bageshwar (5).

Haridwar district has reported the maximum 5,001 cases followed by Dehradun (4,438), US Nagar (3,952) and Nainital (2,899).

Also, 425 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Wednesday with a maximum of 227 from Haridwar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days stands at 23.47 days, while the infection rate is 5.46%. The state has so far tested over 413,000 samples of which results of over 15,000 are awaited.

Out of 21,234 total cases, 14,437 people have recovered, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 67.99%.

Uttarakhand currently has 238 containment zones in seven districts, including 167 in Haridwar district.

BJP MLA Vinod Chamoli has also tested positive.The senior party leader took to social media and shared the information with people about him.

Party’s state spokesperson Devendra Bhasin said, “Along with MLA Vinod Chamoli, two staffers from the chief minister’s office and one party official tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Looking at the increasing number of cases, it has been decided that the party headquarters in the state will remain closed till September 6,” said Bhasin. The state party headquarters has been closed since August 30, when state party president Bansidhar Bhagat tested positive for Covid-19.

The government also released an order on Wednesday evening that all the staff working at the state secretariat will be tested for Covid-19 after an official of additional secretary rank tested positive.

The state government also stopped the entry of any outsider to the state secretariat and media persons (both electronic and print) will be allowed to enter only for two hours, from 3-5 pm, after thermal scanning and proper sanitisation. Deliveries to the state secretariat will have to be made at the entry gate and no one would be allowed to enter the premises.