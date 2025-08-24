Dehradun, The water level of the artificial lake that formed at Syanachatti in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after debris from the Gadhgad rain drain obstructed the flow of the Yamuna river, is consistently decreasing, officials said on Sunday. Uttarakhand: Water level of artificial lake in Uttarkashi decreases; debris removal underway

According to the State Emergency Operation Center , the water level has decreased by eight feet from the Syanachatti bridge.

The bridge has been cleaned and is open for traffic.

Due to heavy rains on the evening of August 21, debris and stones flowing with water in Gadhgad formed a temporary lake in Syanachatti, due to which many houses and hotels were submerged.

The deck slab of the bridge on the national highway was also submerged in two feet of water, disrupting traffic.

About 25-30 houses and 20-25 hotels in Syanachatti were flooded, and 300 people were rescued and shifted to safer places.

The State Disaster Response Force , National Disaster Response Force , Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, and other related agencies are working on the spot to open the lake by removing the obstruction created by the debris.

According to SEOC, while the debris and stones continue to flow from the rain drain, their quantity has decreased.

Meanwhile, a team of experts reached Syanachatti from Uttarkashi to survey Gadhgad.

A team of the Central Water Commission is also present in Syanachatti, and the water level of the Yamuna is being continuously monitored. The entire area is being monitored by drones, while teams of health, revenue, and food supply departments are also present on the spot.

Meanwhile, in Rana village of Badkot area of Uttarkashi district, many houses were filled with debris due to the overflowing of the rain drain flowing through it during heavy rains on Saturday night.

According to SEOC, after receiving information about debris filling in five-six houses of Rana village, the people living in them have been evacuated by the administration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.