Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 10, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 10, 2025, is 17.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.7 °C and 21.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 05:56 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.08 °C and 20.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 11, 2025 17.87 Broken clouds February 12, 2025 19.74 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 18.93 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 18.72 Few clouds February 15, 2025 21.47 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 22.41 Scattered clouds February 17, 2025 22.83 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.8 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.53 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.14 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 28.63 °C Few clouds Delhi 24.46 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.