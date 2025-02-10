Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 10, 2025, is 17.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.7 °C and 21.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.08 °C and 20.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 11, 2025
|17.87
|Broken clouds
|February 12, 2025
|19.74
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|18.93
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|18.72
|Few clouds
|February 15, 2025
|21.47
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|22.41
|Scattered clouds
|February 17, 2025
|22.83
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.