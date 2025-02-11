Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 11, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 11, 2025, is 16.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.38 °C and 20.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:57 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.21 °C and 20.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 12, 2025 16.93 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 18.96 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 18.35 Broken clouds February 15, 2025 20.92 Few clouds February 16, 2025 22.37 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 21.72 Broken clouds February 18, 2025 22.23 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 25.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.77 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.