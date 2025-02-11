Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 11, 2025, is 16.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.38 °C and 20.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.21 °C and 20.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 12, 2025
|16.93
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|18.96
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|18.35
|Broken clouds
|February 15, 2025
|20.92
|Few clouds
|February 16, 2025
|22.37
|Broken clouds
|February 17, 2025
|21.72
|Broken clouds
|February 18, 2025
|22.23
|Light rain
