Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 12, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 12, 2025, is 15.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.55 °C and 19.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:58 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.87 °C and 20.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 13, 2025 15.72 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 18.83 Few clouds February 15, 2025 20.55 Few clouds February 16, 2025 21.99 Scattered clouds February 17, 2025 20.25 Broken clouds February 18, 2025 20.82 Scattered clouds February 19, 2025 20.84 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.01 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.25 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.99 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.13 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.17 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.