Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 12, 2025, is 15.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.55 °C and 19.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.87 °C and 20.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 13, 2025
|15.72
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|18.83
|Few clouds
|February 15, 2025
|20.55
|Few clouds
|February 16, 2025
|21.99
|Scattered clouds
|February 17, 2025
|20.25
|Broken clouds
|February 18, 2025
|20.82
|Scattered clouds
|February 19, 2025
|20.84
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025
