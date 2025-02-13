Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 13, 2025, is 15.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.92 °C and 19.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.93 °C and 21.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 14, 2025
|15.77
|Scattered clouds
|February 15, 2025
|20.09
|Few clouds
|February 16, 2025
|21.41
|Broken clouds
|February 17, 2025
|22.23
|Overcast clouds
|February 18, 2025
|20.15
|Broken clouds
|February 19, 2025
|21.40
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|22.68
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.