Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 13, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 13, 2025, is 15.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.92 °C and 19.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:59 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.93 °C and 21.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 14, 2025 15.77 Scattered clouds February 15, 2025 20.09 Few clouds February 16, 2025 21.41 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 22.23 Overcast clouds February 18, 2025 20.15 Broken clouds February 19, 2025 21.40 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 22.68 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.58 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.48 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.95 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.03 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.25 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.