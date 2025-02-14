Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 14, 2025, is 17.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.31 °C and 22.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.51 °C and 21.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 15, 2025
|17.30
|Scattered clouds
|February 16, 2025
|19.60
|Overcast clouds
|February 17, 2025
|21.00
|Broken clouds
|February 18, 2025
|20.57
|Broken clouds
|February 19, 2025
|20.64
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|22.45
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|17.00
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025
