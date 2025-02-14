Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 14, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 14, 2025, is 17.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.31 °C and 22.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:00 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.51 °C and 21.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 15, 2025 17.30 Scattered clouds February 16, 2025 19.60 Overcast clouds February 17, 2025 21.00 Broken clouds February 18, 2025 20.57 Broken clouds February 19, 2025 20.64 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 22.45 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 17.00 Moderate rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.42 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



