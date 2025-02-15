Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 15, 2025, is 17.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.82 °C and 20.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.41 °C and 21.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 16, 2025
|17.57
|Overcast clouds
|February 17, 2025
|19.72
|Overcast clouds
|February 18, 2025
|21.05
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|19.36
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|22.89
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|18.37
|Light rain
|February 22, 2025
|22.43
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.