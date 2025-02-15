Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 15, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 15, 2025, is 17.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.82 °C and 20.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:01 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.41 °C and 21.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 16, 2025 17.57 Overcast clouds February 17, 2025 19.72 Overcast clouds February 18, 2025 21.05 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 19.36 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 22.89 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 18.37 Light rain February 22, 2025 22.43 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.52 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.32 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.67 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.45 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.5 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.