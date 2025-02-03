Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 3, 2025, is 19.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.4 °C and 25.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.37 °C and 22.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 4, 2025
|19.14
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|21.12
|Light rain
|February 6, 2025
|19.87
|Light rain
|February 7, 2025
|19.99
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|21.48
|Few clouds
|February 9, 2025
|22.22
|Sky is clear
|February 10, 2025
|21.81
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.