Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 3, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 03, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 3, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 3, 2025, is 19.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.4 °C and 25.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on February 03, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on February 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.37 °C and 22.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 4, 202519.14Sky is clear
February 5, 202521.12Light rain
February 6, 202519.87Light rain
February 7, 202519.99Sky is clear
February 8, 202521.48Few clouds
February 9, 202522.22Sky is clear
February 10, 202521.81Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.19 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata26.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai26.94 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru28.01 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad28.25 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad27.02 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi21.84 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

