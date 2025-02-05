Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 5, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 5, 2025, is 16.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.15 °C and 20.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 05:52 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.91 °C and 20.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 6, 2025 16.42 Light rain February 7, 2025 18.64 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 20.23 Scattered clouds February 9, 2025 21.56 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 21.65 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 20.87 Overcast clouds February 12, 2025 21.04 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.58 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.65 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 27.86 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.69 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



