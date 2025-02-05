Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 5, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 5, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 5, 2025, is 16.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.15 °C and 20.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.91 °C and 20.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 6, 2025
|16.42
|Light rain
|February 7, 2025
|18.64
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|20.23
|Scattered clouds
|February 9, 2025
|21.56
|Sky is clear
|February 10, 2025
|21.65
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|20.87
|Overcast clouds
|February 12, 2025
|21.04
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025
