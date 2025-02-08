Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 8, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 8, 2025, is 18.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.88 °C and 23.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.29 °C and 22.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 9, 2025
|18.49
|Scattered clouds
|February 10, 2025
|21.52
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|20.71
|Broken clouds
|February 12, 2025
|20.88
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|20.03
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|19.71
|Broken clouds
|February 15, 2025
|20.04
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025
