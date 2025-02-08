Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 8, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 8, 2025, is 18.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.88 °C and 23.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 05:55 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.29 °C and 22.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 9, 2025 18.49 Scattered clouds February 10, 2025 21.52 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 20.71 Broken clouds February 12, 2025 20.88 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 20.03 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 19.71 Broken clouds February 15, 2025 20.04 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.44 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.34 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.03 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 28.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 21.78 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



