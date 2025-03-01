Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 1, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 1, 2025, is 15.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.38 °C and 19.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.62 °C and 21.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 2, 2025
|15.81
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|18.81
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|20.24
|Sky is clear
|March 5, 2025
|20.02
|Light rain
|March 6, 2025
|19.83
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|22.18
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|23.35
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025
