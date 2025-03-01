Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 1, 2025, is 15.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.38 °C and 19.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:11 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.62 °C and 21.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 2, 2025 15.81 Light rain March 3, 2025 18.81 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 20.24 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 20.02 Light rain March 6, 2025 19.83 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 22.18 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 23.35 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.61 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 22.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



