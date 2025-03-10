Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 10, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 10, 2025, is 20.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.74 °C and 23.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.18 °C and 24.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 11, 2025
|20.30
|Broken clouds
|March 12, 2025
|23.86
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|24.86
|Broken clouds
|March 14, 2025
|25.56
|Light rain
|March 15, 2025
|25.58
|Light rain
|March 16, 2025
|19.36
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|24.21
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025
