Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 10, 2025, is 20.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.74 °C and 23.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:17 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.18 °C and 24.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 11, 2025 20.30 Broken clouds March 12, 2025 23.86 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 24.86 Broken clouds March 14, 2025 25.56 Light rain March 15, 2025 25.58 Light rain March 16, 2025 19.36 Light rain March 17, 2025 24.21 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.0 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.12 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 29.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.44 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 36.88 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.02 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



