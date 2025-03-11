Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 11, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on March 11, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 11, 2025, is 21.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.58 °C and 24.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on March 11, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.26 °C and 25.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 12, 202521.65Broken clouds
March 13, 202524.31Few clouds
March 14, 202525.05Light rain
March 15, 202524.42Light rain
March 16, 202522.68Moderate rain
March 17, 202522.42Light rain
March 18, 202522.89Light rain


Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.33 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata30.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.82 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru29.03 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.3 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.22 °C Few clouds
Delhi31.42 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

