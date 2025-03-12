Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 12, 2025, is 22.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.97 °C and 26.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.35 °C and 25.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 13, 2025
|22.23
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|24.68
|Light rain
|March 15, 2025
|23.41
|Light rain
|March 16, 2025
|16.51
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|22.52
|Light rain
|March 18, 2025
|23.87
|Light rain
|March 19, 2025
|24.98
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025
