Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 12, 2025, is 22.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.97 °C and 26.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:18 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.35 °C and 25.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 13, 2025 22.23 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 24.68 Light rain March 15, 2025 23.41 Light rain March 16, 2025 16.51 Light rain March 17, 2025 22.52 Light rain March 18, 2025 23.87 Light rain March 19, 2025 24.98 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.9 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.85 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



