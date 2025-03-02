Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 2, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 2, 2025, is 15.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.3 °C and 20.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.14 °C and 21.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 3, 2025 15.87 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 20.34 Few clouds March 5, 2025 16.24 Moderate rain March 6, 2025 18.90 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 20.92 Few clouds March 8, 2025 22.39 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 24.62 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.25 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.75 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.42 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



