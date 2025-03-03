Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 03, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on March 3, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 3, 2025, is 17.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.96 °C and 21.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on March 03, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.82 °C and 18.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 4, 202517.43Few clouds
March 5, 202516.73Light rain
March 6, 202518.65Sky is clear
March 7, 202521.64Broken clouds
March 8, 202522.38Sky is clear
March 9, 202523.21Scattered clouds
March 10, 202523.49Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.24 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai29.07 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.04 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad33.63 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad29.48 °C Few clouds
Delhi26.34 °C Sky is clear




This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On