Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 3, 2025, is 17.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.96 °C and 21.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.82 °C and 18.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 17.43 Few clouds March 5, 2025 16.73 Light rain March 6, 2025 18.65 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 21.64 Broken clouds March 8, 2025 22.38 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 23.21 Scattered clouds March 10, 2025 23.49 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



