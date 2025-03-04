Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 4, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 4, 2025, is 15.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.85 °C and 16.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:13 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.12 °C and 20.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 5, 2025 15.16 Moderate rain March 6, 2025 18.21 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 21.66 Broken clouds March 8, 2025 22.39 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 22.86 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 24.68 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 22.17 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.82 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.63 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 31.25 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 32.3 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.06 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



