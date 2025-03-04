Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 4, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 4, 2025, is 15.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.85 °C and 16.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.12 °C and 20.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 5, 2025
|15.16
|Moderate rain
|March 6, 2025
|18.21
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|21.66
|Broken clouds
|March 8, 2025
|22.39
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|22.86
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|24.68
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|22.17
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025
